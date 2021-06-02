Science chief wants next pandemic vaccine ready in 100 days

Lander's nomination had been delayed for months as senators sought more information about meetings he had with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a financier who was charged with sex trafficking before his apparent suicide. Lander said he only met with Epstein twice, in 2012, and never requested or received funds from Epstein or his foundation. At his confirmation hearing, Lander also apologized for a 2016 article he wrote that downplayed the work of two Nobel Prize-winning female scientists.

Lander, who has visited Greenland on a balmy 72-degree day, told the AP he sees climate change as “an incredibly serious threat to this planet in many, many ways.”

Still, Lander said he was more optimistic now than he and others were a decade ago because “I see a path to doing something about it.”

Lander pointed to a drop of about in 90% in solar and energy wind costs, making them now as cheap as fossil fuels that cause climate change. But he said what’s also needed is “an explosion of ideas” to improve battery life and provide carbon-free energy that is not weather-dependent. Those innovations need federal incentives that are part of Biden’s jobs package, he said.

Reducing methane is key to fighting climate change, Lander added, but first improvements are needed in technology to determine where methane is leaking from.