Scottish leader calls for new independence vote next year

LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told lawmakers in Edinburgh Tuesday that she plans to hold a fresh referendum on Scotland's independence on Oct. 19, 2023.

Sturgeon said the question to be asked will be the same as that in Scotland’s first independence in 2014: “Should Scotland be an independent country?”

Scottish voters rejected independence in the 2014 referendum, with 55% saying they wanted to remain part of the United Kingdom.

The U.K.-wide government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes a new referendum and has repeatedly said the issue was settled in 2014. Any independence vote will not be legally binding without the greenlight from Johnson’s government.

Sturgeon said Scotland’s top law official will ask the UK Supreme Court if the Scottish Parliament has the power to legislate for a consultative referendum on independence.

She added that she would be writing to Johnson to inform him of her plans and make clear that she is ready and willing to negotiate the terms of how Scotland’s devolved government will have the power to hold a legal referendum.

A majority vote in the referendum will not by itself make Scotland independent from the rest of the U.K. “For Scotland to become independent following a yes vote, legislation would have to be passed by the U.K. and Scottish Parliaments,” Sturgeon said.

Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party and the devolved government in Scotland, has said it's time to revisit the matter because of changes brought about by Britain's exit from the European Union — a move opposed by a majority of people in Scotland.

Sturgeon maintains that her party's success in local elections last year gives her a mandate for a fresh referendum. While the Scottish National Party did not win overall control in the Scottish Parliament, the election of a record number of Scottish Green lawmakers means there is a majority for a new independence vote.

“Westminster rule over Scotland cannot be based on anything other than a consented, voluntary partnership," Sturgeon said ahead of her speech to Scottish Parliament.

“It is time to give people the democratic choice they have voted for, and then with independence to build a more prosperous, fairer country in a true partnership of equals between Scotland and our friends in the rest of the U.K.," she added.

Opposition parties have criticized Sturgeon for her “obsession” with holding a new independence vote and say she should instead be focused on more practical matters such as tackling the soaring cost of living.

Like Wales and Northern Ireland, Scotland has its own parliament and devolved government and makes its own policies on public health, education and other matters. But the U.K.-wide government in London controls matters such as defense and fiscal policy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0