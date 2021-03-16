Scrapped Vegas pipeline plan looms amid swamp cedar debate

“Swamp cedars in the Spring Valley embody the spirits of the lives lost during those massacres. Our relatives are in those trees,” Ely Shoshone elder Delaine Spilsbury told lawmakers.

Las Vegas relies almost exclusively on the overtaxed Colorado River to quench the thirst of its casinos, golf courses and bedroom communities.

Since the 1980s, officials have sought alternative water sources to prepare for a future where less water flows from the Rocky Mountains down to the dry deserts of the southwest U.S. and Mexico.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority's plans for a pipeline generated lawsuits and resistance from an unusual coalition of cattle ranchers, Mormon landowners and members of the Ely and Duckwater Shoshone tribes concerned about preserving the groundwater that sustains the swamp cedars.

Assemblyman Howard Watts III, the proposals' sponsor, said the protections would have applied to the pipelines.

“Spring Valley was one of the primary areas where most of the water would’ve been exported,” he said of the Southern Nevada Water Authority's former proposal. ”These trees thrive in this area because the water table is essentially at ground level."