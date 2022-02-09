 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

SD House lawmakers limit Noem's 'critical race theory' reach

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House lawmakers on Wednesday put their mark on a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem, recommending that the state bar universities from requiring students and employees to attend trainings that teach so-called “divisive” concepts about race, religion and national origin.

The Republican governor has touted the proposal as a way to “protect” students from critical race theory — the lighting rod concept that has become a political rallying cry on the right.

She said last week that a pair of bills, which would apply separately to universities and K-12 public schools, would ensure “our students are not taught that they are responsible for (the) different actions of our ancestors.”

But Republican lawmakers, who control the House Education committee, made significant revisions to the bill Wednesday before giving it their recommendation, including stipulating that the proposed law doesn't apply to what is taught in university classes. Noem's office supported the changes.

The Board of Regents also supported the bill, arguing that it would not change how it already operates.

Still, university students worried it would have a chilling effect on campus free speech and keep difficult historical truths from being fully explored in classrooms.

“I’m an adult and I should be able to make a decision about my education on my own without government interference,” Ally Feiner, the student body president at the University of South Dakota, told the committee.

The bill names a list of “divisive concepts," which include ideas that any race, national origin or religion is “inherently superior or inferior” and that individuals are “inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin.”

Even the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, an organization that has supported past efforts from South Dakota conservative lawmakers to promote "intellectual diversity" on campuses, opposed the bill.

Tyler Coward, an attorney with the organization, told lawmakers that such lists of “divisive concepts” can “create an unintended chilling effect on free speech.”

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s.

It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

The House Education committee is also considering a separate bill from Noem to bar the list of “divisive concepts” from being taught in public elementary and high schools. It faced opposition from organizations representing teachers, school administrators and school districts. The committee was set to move on that bill later Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

