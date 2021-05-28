Search found 'significant' contraband at Pennsylvania track

Chuckas said he could not disclose some details because an investigation is underway.

A state Department of Agriculture spokesperson, Shannon Powers, said the findings spurred an investigation. The searches were carried out last Friday and Saturday as part of the department's routine enforcement duties, Powers said.

Parx cooperated with the inspections, she said.

Joe Wilson, chief operating officer of Parx Racing, said the company does not condone “anybody having anything in their possession that they shouldn’t, and we certainly support the commission on that.”

Wilson said three horses were scratched from races at Parx on Tuesday as a result of a trainer being suspended in connection to the commission’s search.

Pennsylvania regulators have suspended more than 1,800 licenses and handed out more than 4,500 fines in the last five years, including discipline for using banned drugs.

However, none of the horses that died in the last two years was found to have been injected with illegal substances, regulators said.

