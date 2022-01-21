 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Search underway for teens accused of detention center escape

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two juveniles who escaped from a Louisiana detention center.

The teenagers broke out of the facility in St. Martin Parish Wednesday evening, WBRZ-TV reported.

One of the teens might be making his way toward Pointe Coupee. The other escapee was identified as a 16-year-old from the Alexandria area.

The Office of Juvenile Justice said in a statement that a command center was being set up to gather information on where the teens might be.

