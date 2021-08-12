 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seattle among cities in US that saw population gain of 100K
0 Comments
AP

Seattle among cities in US that saw population gain of 100K

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The city of Seattle was among 14 cities in the U.S. that saw a population gain of 100,000 or more over the past decade, and the nearby city of Kent was among 10 of the fastest growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more, according to data released Thursday by the U.S Census Bureau.

Figures released earlier this year showed that the overall population of Washington state grew by nearly 15% over the past 10 years to more than 7.7 million, but despite the population jump it isn't getting any more than the its current 10 U.S. House seats.

The five counties that saw the largest jump in population from 2010 to 2020 were: Franklin, with a 23.8% change; Clark, at 18.3%; Benton, at 18.1%; King, with 17.5%; and Thurston, at 16.9%. Only two of the state’s 39 counties saw a decrease in population: Ferry, with a 4.9% decline; and Columbia, at 3.1%

The release of the redistricting data culled from the 2020 census is coming more than four months later than expected due to delays caused by the pandemic. The redistricting numbers states use for redrawing congressional and legislative districts show where white, Asian, Black and Hispanic communities grew over the past decade. It also shows which areas have gotten older or younger and the number of people living in dorms, prisons and nursing homes. The data covers geographies as small as neighborhoods and as large as states. An earlier set of data released in April provided state population counts and showed the U.S. had 331 million residents last year, a 7.4% increase from 2010.

The Washington State Redistricting Commission, which started meeting in January, is tentatively set to publish a draft legislative district map on Sept. 21 and a draft congressional district map on Sept. 28. The commission has until Nov. 15th to produce final maps.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Politics

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Ryan Crocker, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan; Janis Shinwari, co-founder of No One Left Behind; Michael Mann, professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University; Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

+29
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together
National Politics

Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure plan for states coast to coast on Tuesday, as a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout
National

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout

  • Updated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thirty days after Democrats left Texas to stop new voting restrictions, cracks in the standoff widened Tuesday as more began returning home from Washington, D.C., and Republicans again authorized using law enforcement to find those who still refuse to come back.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News