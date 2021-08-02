Seattle mayoral primary will be test of progressive movement

Meanwhile, as gun violence soars in Seattle and other major cities, there has been so much attrition at the Seattle Police Department that officers take several hours to respond to nonpriority calls.

“These people need to get down to business and clean up the mess in this city,” said Joe Howard, a Black 48-year-old financial trader who lives on Capitol Hill and decried the “disorganized nonsense” of the protest zone. “I understand you want to open up society, you want a fair and equitable society, but just being airheaded about things behind a liberal ideology is not going to achieve that.”

Fifteen candidates are seeking to advance to the November election. Seattle’s elections are nonpartisan. The top two-vote getters Aug. 3 will face off in the general election.

Mayor Jenny Durkan, who was heavily criticized over her handling of last summer’s protests, cited the need to focus on the city’s pandemic response as a reason for not seeking a second term.