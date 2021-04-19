Seattle police lieutenant retires rather than face firing

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police lieutenant has retired rather than face a recommendation that she be fired after an internal investigation found she directed a city contractor to remove trash from her home and lied about it.

The findings released by the Office of Police Accountability on Friday determined that former Lt. Sina Ebinger was dishonest, used her position as a police officer for personal gain and acted unprofessionally.

Detective Patrick Michaud, a Seattle Police Department spokesperson confirmed to the Seattle Times that Ebinger, a 21-year department veteran, no longer works for the department.

The Office of Police Accountability found that Ebinger in February had asked a friend in another agency to have Cascadia Cleaning and Removal, a city contractor, remove some large trash items in front of her home. The friend had asked Cascadia employees not to photograph the items, which was outside of normal protocol, the OPA said.

Ebinger was the department's lead liaison with the city's Navigation Team, which has been used to remove homeless encampments and find resources for those displaced.

One Cascadia worker mentioned the job to another police officer, who discovered the address belonged to Ebinger.