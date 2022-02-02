Second bill advances to keep older owners in their homes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal intended to expand a property tax reduction to higher-valued homes to keep older, low-income Idaho residents in their homes headed to the full House on Wednesday.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee approved the measure that alters a law passed last year by increasing the maximum value of a home that qualifies for the property tax reduction program, called a circuit breaker.

The circuit breaker is intended to shield older, disabled or widowed Idaho residents with fixed or limited incomes who can be put at risk of losing their homes due to soaring home values and rising property taxes.

The circuit breaker is based on income, with a maximum deduction of $1,500 available to those making less than about $13,000 annually. The cutoff is at about $32,000, with a $250 reduction.

A similar bill that would cover more low-income homeowners passed in a Senate committee on Tuesday and is being considered in the Senate.

Backers of both pieces of legislation say older homeowners with limited incomes need the tax break or they’ll be forced from their homes.

The House bill adjusts the maximum value of qualifying residential homes to 150% of the median assessed value of homeowner exempt homes from the current 125%. The bill also allows homeowners to use a $300,000 valuation, which in some counties could cover more homeowners than the 150% value.

The Senate bill has no bottom threshold but adjusts the maximum value of qualifying residential homes to 200% of the median assessed value, covering more low-income homeowners.

Josh Dison, the Elmore County assessor, said buyers priced out of southwestern Idaho were moving to that county and spending “outrageous amounts of money.”

He said the 125% number would put the cutoff at $283,000 in that county.

“In this housing market, $283,000 isn’t a lot of house,” he said. “Entry level at this point.”

Jerry White, the Shoshone County assessor, said that in his county of about 12,500 people, about 2,000 use the circuit breaker. Of those, he said, 91 would have been excluded from the program under the 125% limit.

Lawmakers are looking to find a point that balances keeping low-income seniors in their homes while avoiding giving a property tax break to people who don't need it.

“At what level do we need to be helping people with their property tax?” said Republican Rep. Charlie Shepherd, sponsor of the House bill. “When are you living in a home that's beyond your means?”

Lupe Wissel, state director of AARP Idaho, in testimony to the Senate committee on Tuesday, said that about 3,000 homes would be removed from the program if the 125% limit remains in place.

White also testified on Tuesday. Like Dison, he said the 200% contained in the Senate bill would allow more people to stay in their homes.

Several lawmakers noted that county commissioners can eliminate property taxes for individual property owners who face an undue hardship and the possibility of losing their home.

“The ability is there now for the counties to fix this problem with a hardship,” said Republican Rep. Mike Moyle to Dison. “As we listen to Shoshone County and we listen to you, it concerns me that you have the mechanism now to fix it without a change in this bill, and you refuse to.”

