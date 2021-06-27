Second company to collect garbage as trash piles up in Macon

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Macon-Bibb County is hiring a second company to pick up trash from one-fifth of locations, saying residents can no longer tolerate the pickup delays of the company that is supposed to be serving the entire city-county.

Mayor Lester Miller said Thursday it's a short-term fix to the problems with Waste Management. Residents pay $60 every three months for trash pickup, WMAZ-TV reported.

“While we have been very patient on short-staffing, we have come to a point where changes need to be made in the short-term,” said Miller.

Ryland Environmental will start work on July 26, with Miller saying the company will be directed to areas that need the most help.

Miller said the extra service could cost $2.2 million more, and that the city-county could seek to recover the money from Waste Management. Miller said he wants Waste Management to reallocate resources to areas not served by Ryland. The second company could remain on the job for up to six months.

Problems first materialized in May with recycling pickup, with Waste Management saying it was hiring people to drive trucks and collect trash. The city-county opened recycling drop-off locations at six fire stations.

Reports that trash pickup was worsening began about two weeks later.

