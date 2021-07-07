Second Democrat joins race for Montana's new U.S. House seat

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Monica Tranel became the second Democrat to announce her candidacy for Montana's second U.S. House seat, touting her rural roots, success as an Olympian and experience as a lawyer.

Tranel, who lives in Missoula, joined the race Wednesday, following Democratic state lawmaker Laurie Bishop of Livingston, who entered last week.

Two Republicans have also announced their candidacies — former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and former state lawmaker Al Olszewski.

Montana was awarded the second U.S. House seat starting in 2023 based on the state’s growing population in the recent U.S. census results. The election is scheduled for November 2022.

The district’s boundaries have not been set, but candidates do not have to live in the district they are running for.

Tranel, 55, grew up with nine siblings on a farm in eastern Montana and said she wants to be a voice for rural places and issues in Congress.