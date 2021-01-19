Security concerns close Kansas offices, curtail Legislature

Kelly restricted access to the Statehouse and increased security in the area, then decided to close the offices near the Statehouse on Tuesday and Wednesday. Leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature said their chambers would conduct no major business on those days, and most committees postponed meetings.

The office of Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, also emailed senators Monday evening, urging them not to come to the chamber Tuesday and saying they would be marked present for the daily roll call. Both chambers scheduled only housekeeping sessions for Wednesday so most members would not have to be present.

About 200 Trump supporters rallied at the Kansas Statehouse on Jan. 6, but their event was peaceful, and they entered the building through its main security checkpoint. There were no arrests or problems reported.

Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, a Lenexa Democrat, was working from home.

“If there is an issue, I would rather be overly cautious than to have something happen where people are injured or severely hurt,” she said.