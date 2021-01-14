Security officials urge Minnesotans to avoid state Capitol

Officials have granted two permits for this weekend to the group that organized last week's “Storm the Capitol” rally in St. Paul, which was peaceful but coincided with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Hold the Line MN has scheduled a “Freedom Fest” for Saturday and a church service on Sunday. Organizer Becky Strohmeier said Sunday’s event is by invitation only for about 20 friends, while she expected “much less” than the permitted 150 people for Saturday’s event. The Facebook-based group has held regular Saturday protests at the Capitol since the election.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said on Facebook Wednesday that “more than a dozen protests, rallies, demonstrations and marches” were planned across the community next week, ranging from small sidewalk gatherings to a large march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He said his department had spoken with federal authorities and “can say that we’re not aware of any verified threats at this time.”

Both Harrington and Axtell said they are committed to protecting free speech but are ready to respond to trouble.

“We will continue to track and monitor reports of any individuals or groups that are not interested in a peaceful expression of their First Amendment rights so we can respond accordingly,” Harrington said. “We have been working with our law enforcement partners to develop a coordinated and comprehensive plan to guard the Capitol and protect state employees, visitors and peaceful protestors from harm."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0