Sedgwick County likely to drop mask mandate this week

“I don’t see that we have much authority left," he said.

Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner said he’s also concerned about the potential for widespread litigation arising from the legislation if the county were to keep its mandate.

“I’m not in favor of taking on however many lawsuits or aggrieved people” might file legal challenges, he said.

Commissioner Sarah Lopez, a supporter of the mask regulations, said the legislation is “extremely frustrating” to her, because “the state is trying to dictate everything we do.”

“I obviously think taking masks away right now is not smart,” Lopez said.

Meanwhile, a Kansas Senate committee considered legislation Monday that would limit what future requirements schools could impose in an effort to mandate vaccines, most notably immunization against COVID-19, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

The move comes despite the fact that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Education have yet to indicate when guidelines for the vaccination of youths might be released.