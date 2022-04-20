 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Segal, a Democrat, enters Rhode Island congressional race

  • Updated
Election 2022 House Rhode Island

Rhode Island Republican state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz announces she is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives during a campaign kick-off event, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Cranston, R.I. De la Cruz announced that she has suspended her bid for Congress on her campaign Facebook page late Thursday April 14, 2022, just about a month after formally launching her campaign.

 Steven Senne - staff, AP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Democratic state lawmaker David Segal has joined the race in Rhode Island to succeed U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, a fellow Democrat who's retiring after over two decades in office.

Segal announced his decision Wednesday. He said many voters are fed up with federal politics and that, “Government should be able to do more to address the concerns of our neighbors.”

Segal served on the Providence City Council before winning a seat on the Rhode Island House of Representatives. He served for two terms, from 2007 to 2011.

In 2010 he lost a bid for Congress and founded a national liberal advocacy organization known as Demand Progress.

He's the latest entry in a crowded Democratic field that also includes state Treasurer Seth Magaziner; Joy Fox, a former top aide to Langevin; Biden administration official Sarah Morgenthau; Omar Bah, executive director of The Refugee Dream Center in Providence; and former political strategist Michael Neary.

“We have the people power to reach the voters, we have the money to compete, and we have the urgent case to make that we deserve leaders who can bring people together and ensure their voices are heard," Segal said in his campaign announcement.

Two Republicans are currently in the race: former Cranston mayor and two-time gubernatorial candidate Allan Fung, and former state Rep. Robert Lancia.

Langevin announced Jan. 18 that he wouldn’t seek reelection after representing the district covering western Rhode Island since 2001.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

