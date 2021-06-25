Sen. Collins gets another GOP rebuke for impeachment vote

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — More than five months after after her impeachment vote, Republican Sen. Susan Collins has been rebuked by members of her own party in Kennebec County, home to the state capital.

The Kennebec County Republican Committee, still angry at Collins for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, voted this week at a special meeting to censure her, the Kennebec Journal reported. Republican committee members in two other counties, Piscataquis and Aroostook, previously cast similar votes.

The vote was only symbolic but “was an important step to re-engaging local voters who by and large are very hurt and frustrated with Senator Collins for not supporting even moderate Republican positions,” said Helen Tutwiler, chair of the Kennebec County Republicans.

Despite three county votes, Collins enjoys broad support from constituents. The state GOP committee voted overwhelmingly against rebuking her, and she easily won her November election in the costliest political race in Maine history.