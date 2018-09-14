WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she has notified federal investigators about information she received — and won't disclose publicly — concerning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
She said Thursday that she "received information from an individual concerning the nomination." She said the person "strongly requested confidentiality" and "declined to come forward or press the matter further."
The FBI confirmed that it received the information Wednesday evening and included it in Kavanaugh's background file, which is maintained as part of his nomination. The agency says that's standard process.
A Senate Democratic aide and another person familiar with the matter said it referred to an incident that occurred while Kavanaugh was high-school age. The two spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the matter.