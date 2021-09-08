Sen. Gazelka joins governor's race, attacks Walz on pandemic

While Gazelka attacked Walz's record on the pandemic, he has his own vulnerabilities there. Gazelka hosted a victory party after the November election at which Sen. Jerry Relph, of St. Cloud, according to his daughter, likely caught his fatal case of COVID-19. Gazelka later caught it, too. But Gazelka said he has always maintained that the coronavirus is serious. He said he's been vaccinated, and believes other people should get vaccinated, too, but shots should not be mandated.