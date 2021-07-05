Sen. Hassan seeks help for those waiting for stimulus checks

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is seeking help for constituents who haven't received the latest round of federal stimulus payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hassan, a Democrat, wrote to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig last week urging the agency to ensure the third round of checks are sent as soon as possible.

She said she has heard from constituents who were told they were eligible for the third round of payments but haven't received them and are only being told the delay is caused by a “system issue.”

“While the IRS has said that it may take until December 2021 to process all payments, Granite Staters cannot afford to keep waiting for relief,” she wrote.

She did not say how many people may be waiting for the checks, which were part of a COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress in March.

