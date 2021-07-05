 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sen. Hassan seeks help for those waiting for stimulus checks
0 Comments
AP

Sen. Hassan seeks help for those waiting for stimulus checks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is seeking help for constituents who haven't received the latest round of federal stimulus payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hassan, a Democrat, wrote to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig last week urging the agency to ensure the third round of checks are sent as soon as possible.

She said she has heard from constituents who were told they were eligible for the third round of payments but haven't received them and are only being told the delay is caused by a “system issue.”

“While the IRS has said that it may take until December 2021 to process all payments, Granite Staters cannot afford to keep waiting for relief,” she wrote.

She did not say how many people may be waiting for the checks, which were part of a COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress in March.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: DAD performs at Saturday in the Park

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP donor pays $1M to deploy South Dakota national guard
National Politics

GOP donor pays $1M to deploy South Dakota national guard

  • Updated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story June 30, 2021, about a billionaire Republican donor who is paying $1 million to help defray the cost of deploying the South Dakota National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the spokesman for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The spokesman is Ian Fury, not Ian Fry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News