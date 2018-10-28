Try 1 month for 99¢

CINCINNATI (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is coming to Ohio to campaign for GOP candidates in two races in the Nov. 6 election.

The South Carolina Republican is scheduled to be in Cincinnati on Tuesday to rally support for Ohio gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine and for incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot (SHA'-but).

DeWine's campaign announced Graham's visit in a release Sunday.

DeWine, the state's attorney general, is facing Democrat Richard Cordray in the race for Ohio governor. Cordray is a former Ohio attorney general and state treasurer.

Chabot, who is seeking re-election in Ohio's 1st District race in southwest Ohio, is facing Democrat Aftab (AF'-tab) Pureval (PYUR'-vawl). Pureval is the Hamilton County clerk of courts.

Graham will join DeWine and Chabot for a rally Tuesday night in Cincinnati.

