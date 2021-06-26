Sen. Portman still champions bipartisanship, against tide

But Portman has been trying. He worked through the night repeatedly as the lead Republican negotiator in a bipartisan group on the effort to fix the nation's bridges, roads, and ports, sometimes hosting sessions in a hideaway in the Senate basement. For him and a handful of other lawmakers, the talks have become something of a test of whether Washington can still work.

“If we can’t find it on infrastructure, I don’t know where else we can find it," Portman said. "I hate to say that and I don't mean to be negative, but this should be relatively easy.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Portman insisted he's not giving up on passing infrastructure legislation and he reflected on why he voted for Trump.

—on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection: “It was a bad night for not just the Capitol and for the people trying to count the votes properly, but for democracy. The rest of the world looked at that and said 'Wow! Is America as strong as it used to be that they would allow this sort of thing?' We've got to get our act together and make sure that it never happens again." Portman supported the creation of an independent commission to investigate the riot, but other Republican senators blocked the move.