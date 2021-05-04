Sen. Rosen, head of new tourism panel, visits Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A year after the coronavirus pandemic hobbled tourist-dependent Nevada and pushed its unemployment rate to about 30%, things feel like they're starting to turn around, U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen said Tuesday.

Rosen, a Nevada Democrat, toured the New York-New York casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip and nearby T-Mobile arena as part of her work chairing a new Senate subcommittee focused on tourism and travel.

“I think everyone is feeling hopeful. They’re feeling excited,” Rosen said. “People feel positive about moving forward, safely, and trying to take care.”

The senator spoke to reporters from a lounge in the arena overlooking the ice rink where the Vegas Golden Knights play. Rosen was led on the tour by arena vice president and general manager Dan Quinn, who explained how the facility had adjusted to slowly increasing caps on visitor capacity set by the governor.

In Las Vegas and Clark County, the capacity limits rose from the state-mandated 50% to 80% on Saturday and will be eliminated when 60% of eligible county residents have received at least one vaccination shot.