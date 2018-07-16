Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan has nearly $9.6 million in the bank for her re-election campaign after raising nearly $1.8 million in the last quarter.

The Democrat released a summary of her most recent campaign-finance report Monday.

Republican businessmen John James and Sandy Pensler are running in the Aug. 7 primary to face Stabenow in November. Whoever wins is expected to face a financial disadvantage against Stabenow in the November election.

The latest quarterly fundraising numbers for James and Pensler were not yet available.

