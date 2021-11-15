Sen. Tom Barrett announces run for Congress in Lansing area

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett is running for a congressional district in the Lansing area.

Barrett, of Charlotte, made the announcement Monday. He said he is leaving the Army after 21 years.

He criticized President Joe Biden's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan and his requirement that military members get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying he already was infected with the coronavirus.

Michigan's redistricting commission has not finalized the new congressional map, but all three drafts include a tossup seat in Lansing and the surrounding counties.

Second-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, of Holly, has said she will run for the new district. It includes a portion of her current seat.

Barrett has served overseas in Iraq and elsewhere, and is a helicopter pilot in the Army National Guard. He is in his first Senate term and previously served two terms in the state House.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.