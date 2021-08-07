Senate advances $1T infrastructure bill, but GOP hits brakes

Cornyn, who has an amendment to repurpose a portion of the untapped COVID-19 relief aid that had been sent to the states, is nevertheless among those on both sides of the aisle trying to expedite the process.

Congress is under pressure to make gains on the president’s infrastructure priorities — first with the bipartisan bill and then with Democrats’ more sweeping $3.5 trillion budget blueprint they plan to shoulder on their own.

For senators who have been slogging through debate — and months of give-and-take negotiations — the bill is a chance not only to send federal dollars to their states, but also to show the country that Congress can work together in a bipartisan way to solve problems.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said the needs in her state were obvious — including money for water systems in remote villages without running taps for handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as one of the negotiators, she also wants to demonstrate that lawmakers can unite.

“I’m really worried that everybody believes that we’re as dysfunctional as we appear to be, and so to prove otherwise, it’s kind of important,” she said. “The Senate needs some demonstrated acts of bipartisanship.”