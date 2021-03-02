Senate advances bill to cap small loan rates in New Mexico

The bill passed the Senate largely along party lines in a 25-14 vote. It now heads to the House, where it's expected to pass.

Democratic Rep. Susan Herrera of Embudo was jubilant as she listened to the Senate vote from her office in the Roundhouse. “I don’t know how many people in both the Senate and the House have tried to carry this legislation and lost but this is the year it will pass,” she said.

Herrera said that aggressive lobbying from the storefront short-term loan industry had delayed the bill, adding that the industry makes a lot of campaign donations but that senators sworn in this year turned the tide.

Jason Weeks, a lobbyist representing affected loan businesses, did not immediately respond to requests for comment before and after the vote.

