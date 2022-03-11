Senate approves bill banning discriminatory school mascots

The Vermont Senate on Friday gave final approval to a bill that would ban public schools from having discriminatory mascots or nicknames.

The move, which still must be considered by the House, comes as a number of Vermont school districts in recent years have changed mascots and nicknames considered to be offensive, causing division in some communities.

With the legislation, the Senate Committee on Education wants to ensure that “Vermont schools provide positive and inclusion learning environments for all students by eliminating the use of discriminatory school mascots,” said Sen. Brian Campion, chair of panel, on Thursday.

“Research shows that such mascots undermine the educational experiences of all members of our communities and perpetuates unfavorable stereotypes,” he said. “Additionally removing such mascots is a step toward our state's continuing work in breaking down institutional racism and a step forward in creating a culture where all students today and those in the future feel safe and welcome.”

The legislation requires the Vermont Agency of Education to develop a model nondiscriminatory school policy by Aug. 1. The policy will “prohibit school branding that directly or indirectly references or stereotypes the likeness, features, symbols, traditions or other characteristics that are specific to the race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity of any person or group or persons or organizations associated with the repression of others,” Campion said.

School boards will also be required to adopt a policy by Jan. 1, 2023, or adopt the state's model policy.

In Danville, the school board voted last year to end the use of the Indians as the school nickname and students have chosen the Bears to replace it. In Rutland, the Raiders nickname and arrowhead logo were retired in late 2020 after they were considered to be offensive to indigenous people, a move that has divided the community. The Rutland City School Commissioners voted to adopt the Ravens as the new nickname, but after some pro-Raiders commissioners pushed to reverse the decision, the board voted in January to reinstate the Raiders, the Rutland Herald had reported.

Sen. Joshua Terenzini, a Republican from Rutland County, voted against the bill in committee and on the Senate floor, saying nicknames and mascots are local matters that should be decided in those communities.

“I want to make it clear that I do not support any school mascot, logo, or depiction that would be insensitive to any group in our communities,” he said.

Under the legislation, the policy will include a process for people to file a complaint about a school mascot or nickname. A school may also use branding materials that do not comply with the policy if they were purchased before Jan. 1, 2023, and if the school selects new branding by May 1, 2023. If passed in the House and signed by the governor, the legislation would take effect on July 1, 2022.

