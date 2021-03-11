Senate approves permanent funding for disadvantaged students

He also was required to propose legislation to make funding for disadvantaged students a permanent fixture in the state budget.

The bill approved by the Senate makes the funding permanent and calls for at least $60 million in annual expenditures after fiscal 2025.

Officials said funding for the current year would amount to $310.75 for each low-income student in Delaware and $517.75 for each “English language learner.” The per-pupil funding is expected to increase to about $1,000 over the next few years.

“I think this is way overdue,” said Senate president pro tem David Sokola, D-Newark, who chaired the Senate Education Committee for several years and remains a member of the panel.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the ACLU and CLASI have reached settlements with two of Delaware’s three counties, who were also named as defendants in the lawsuit. Officials in New Castle and Kent counties have agreed in those settlements to conduct property reassessments. Officials in Sussex County are currently seeking bids from companies able to conduct a countywide reassessment.