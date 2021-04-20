 Skip to main content
Senate backs grading system for Louisiana water systems
AP

Senate backs grading system for Louisiana water systems

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate unanimously agreed Tuesday to set up a grading system to tell the public about the condition of the state's community water systems.

The proposal by Sen. Fred Mills would require the Louisiana Department of Health to develop the system of grading from A through F, similar to the way the education department grades public school systems.

Water systems would be judged on their history of federal and state water quality violations, financial sustainability, operations and performance, customer satisfaction and other benchmarks. The health department would have to publish the letter grades online, with the first grades due in 2023.

Any community water system that receives a D or F grade could be subject to corrective measures such as takeover, financial restrictions and enhanced auditing and would have to submit improvement plans to the health department.

The proposal from Mills, a Republican from St. Martin Parish, moves next to the House for debate.

The bill is filed as Senate Bill 129.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

