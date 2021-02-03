Senate blocks 5 Whitmer nominees to protest virus rules

“It's unfortunate and disappointing that with all that is going on in our world and people still suffering and dying from COVID-19, this is where some people are choosing to spend our short and valuable time together as a Legislature,” said Democratic Sen. Winnie Brinks of Grand Rapids. “It's shameful, it's unnecessary and we can do better for the people of Michigan who sent us here to serve them."

Whitmer said last week that it is not unique for legislators to be mad at a governor over virus orders, saying it is happening across the country. The restrictions have kept people safe, she said, urging GOP lawmakers to stop “digging in about our disagreements.”

She has urged the Legislature to codify a mask mandate into law, but Republicans are opposed. They have pushed her to directly tie the relaxing or tightening of business and gathering restrictions to benchmarks such as case rates and hospital capacity, which she has resisted.

It is unclear if or when GOP senators will stop rejecting the governor's nominees.

“The majority leader has not identified any specific compromise or goal,” said Amber McCann, deputy chief of staff and spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey of Clarklake.