Senate breaks filibuster on Asian-American hate crime bill

Leaving a caucus luncheon Tuesday, several GOP senators said they were still looking at the legislation and proposed amendments to figure out what they would support.

“I don’t believe we should be allowing these types of hate crimes out there, whether it’s women or Asian Americans, so we’re going to take a look at the text," said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. She said she wasn't aware of any “major objections” from Republicans.

Though timely, the legislation is also modest, what supporters see as a first step in a federal response to the rise of Asian American hate crimes. It would assign a point person within the Justice Department to expedite the review of COVID-19-related hate crimes and provide support for local law enforcement to respond to such incidents. The department would also work to limit discriminatory language used to describe the pandemic.

One bipartisan amendment would beef up support to law enforcement, and others are expected.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, the bill’s co-author, told of her own experience. She said she is no longer comfortable taking a walk with her headphones listening to audio books because of the attacks on Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.

She said she hopes Republicans join in supporting the bill.

“An attack on one group in our country is truly an attack on all of us,” she said.

