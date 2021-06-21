Senate budget uses NC revenue boon on more tax cuts, capital

The Senate would offer 1.5% annual raises for two years for state employees and similar average increases for teachers, with one-time bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $1,800. Cooper proposed average annual raises of 5% for teachers and 2.5% for state employees, not counting bonuses. Senators also would set a $13-per-hour minimum wage for K-12 school workers like janitors and cafeteria workers, compared to Cooper’s $15 offer.

The disclosure of the actual measure, expected later Monday, marks the next step in passing a budget, which is usually the most substantial legislation approved each year. The House likely will pass its own version next month, followed by negotiations between the two chambers on a final plan that will go to Cooper's desk.

No such comprehensive bill was approved in 2019 or 2020 as Cooper and Republican legislators got stuck following a Cooper veto. Legislators and Cooper have talked up finding more consensus this year.

“This is not going to be the final budget,” Berger said about Monday's proposal.