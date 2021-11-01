 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Senate candidate's wife testifies about abuse, being choked

  • Updated
  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The estranged wife of Sean Parnell, the Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, testified under oath Monday that she endured years of rage and abuse from him, including being choked until she had to bite him, a newspaper reported.

Laurie Parnell's testimony came during divorce and custody proceedings in Butler County court over the custody of their three school-age children, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

In their suburban Pittsburgh home, the family was “walking on eggshells. The minute he walked back into the house we were petrified,” she testified.

At one point, Laurie Parnell testified, “he tried to choke me out on a couch and I literally had to bite him” to get free. “He was strangling me,” she said, according to the Inquirer.

She testified that, once after a Thanksgiving trip, he forced her out of their vehicle and left her alongside the highway during an argument when he told her to “go get an abortion.”

Laurie Parnell also testified that Sean once slapped one of their children hard enough to leave welts through the back of the child’s shirt.

People are also reading…

One time, he called her a “whore” and other obscenities while pinning her down.

“It just got worse and worse” she testified.

Sean Parnell, a decorated former Army Ranger who led a platoon in Afghanistan, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, she said.

The Parnells have been living apart for at least three years.

In a statement released by his campaign, Sean Parnell disputed her claims and said he would “set the record straight” when he testifies next week.

“We anxiously await the opportunity to refute these hurtful, baseless allegations,” the statement said. "Let me emphatically state: I have never raised a hand in anger towards my wife or any of our three children. What happened today in court was not justice, nor did it have any basis in fact or truth. Next week, I’ll have an opportunity to present the truth to the court and I look forward to that opportunity.”

The hearing is to resume in a week.

Parnell penned a memoir of his service in Afghanistan, which became a New York Times bestseller.

In it, he described being in heavy combat during his tour in 2006 and 2007, and sustaining wounds that prevented him from returning to combat, describing dizziness, having difficulty with motion and becoming forgetful and unsteady on his feet.

He also has written four action novels, emerged as regular guest on Fox News programs and ran unsuccessfully for Congress last year.

In the process, he became a friend of Donald Trump Jr. and a favorite of Trump, even landing a coveted speaking slot at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Parnell's history with his wife became a subject in the Republican primary campaign, days after Trump endorsed Parnell over several other rivals for the GOP nomination in next year's election.

One rival, real estate developer Jeff Bartos, publicly attacked Parnell for allegations in the divorce and child custody dispute, bringing up restraining orders sought by Parnell’s wife in 2017 and in 2018.

Parnell’s campaign disputed the notion that the temporary orders — granted prior to a hearing involving both parties — were evidence of any wrongdoing.

Neither lasted more than a matter of days and a judge later ordered both expunged. The applications for the orders — the document that details the allegations — are no longer part of the publicly available filings in their divorce case.

Parnell was unelectable, Bartos has said, and a super PAC supporting Bartos has mounted an ad campaign against Parnell.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep.

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half its original size, President Joe Biden's big domestic policy plan is being pulled apart and reconfigured as Democrats edge closer to satisfying their most reluctant colleagues and finishing what's now about a $1.75 trillion package.

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Southwest Airlines said it's conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots used a phrase that's become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden during the pilot's greeting to passengers over the plane's public address system.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists identify what drives Alzheimer's progress in the brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News