Senate committee approves open carry ban at Capitol, rallies

“The idea is that when you open carry at a protest you’re doing that with the intent to intimidate those who are there,” Kuderer said before the committee vote. “Our communities and the public at large has resoundingly said enough is enough.”

Republican Sen. Keith Wagoner, who voted against the measure, said that the proposed law was the “wrong direction to go.”

“I think that this bill tries to eliminate intimidation, but what it really does is it just shifts which intimidation counts more than the other and it tramples on Second Amendment Rights,” he said.

While openly carried guns have been banned in both the public galleries of the Senate and House chambers and in public hearing rooms at the Capitol’s legislative office buildings since 2015, people can still openly carry weapons in the main public areas of the Washington Capitol and on the grounds of the Capitol campus.

Permitted concealed weapons have been banned from the Senate public gallery since 2018, but they are allowed in the House public gallery. The Capitol building has been closed to the public since last March because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Capitol campus grounds are open and have drawn protests including people carrying weapons to oppose coronavirus restrictions, and then, after the election, the outcome.