Senate confirms Alejandro Mayorkas as Biden's pick to lead Homeland Security, first Latino and immigrant to hold post
-
- Updated
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Proud Boys were a major agitator during the Capitol riot, rallying against a "deep state" to break down the current government. Revelations of Tarrio as a federal informant came as a surprise.
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is backing off for now on a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the 40 prisoners held at the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
For the third time, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has introduced a constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress.
Noem falsely claimed in November that election systems in some states were "rigged." The state’s three GOP members of Congress rejected Donald Trump’s false accusations and voted to certify the election.
Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial, but vote shows conviction may be unlikely
- Updated
The Senate has rejected a Republican attempt to dismiss Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial, allowing the case to move forward but also foreshadowing that there may not be enough votes to convict him.
- Updated
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Longtime South Dakota Republican voter Jim Thompson is ready to leave the GOP, hoping that an exodus of Donald Trump supporters like him will punish the state's preeminent politician, Sen. John Thune, for defying Trump.
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell denounced newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, calling the far-right Georgia Republican’s embrace of conspiracy theories and “loony lies” a “cancer for the Republican Party.”
- Updated
President Joe Biden and aides are showing touches of prickliness over growing scrutiny of his heavy reliance on executive orders in his first days in office.
- Updated
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday defended Donald Trump's legacy as president while refusing to say whether he held any responsibility in goading the mob that attacked the Capitol.
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden made his first major foray outside the White House on Friday with a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to meet with wounded soldiers.