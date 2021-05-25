Senate confirms Brooks-LaSure to run health care programs

Brooks-LaSure, 46, has spent most of her career in government, under administrations of both parties. She served in the White House budget office during the Republican administration of George W. Bush, and worked in Congress and at CMS in senior policy roles during the Barack Obama years.

Under Biden, she'll be charged with moving toward his goal of health insurance for all Americans by building on existing programs, particularly the Obama health law. Biden's COVID-19 relief bill has greatly expanded subsidies for private plans offered through HealthCare.gov, a feature that the administration wants to make permanent.

Biden is also keenly eager to help more than 2 million low-income people essentially trapped in a coverage gap because the states they live in have not expanded Medicaid. Throughout her career, Brooks-LaSure has worked on Medicaid policy, and that program has now grown to become a mainstay of coverage for many low-income working people.

Part of her portfolio will include reviewing —— and amending or rolling back —— a series of Trump administration changes to health insurance rules. Under Trump, CMS tried to promote the sale of cheaper private insurance that offered less coverage than plans sold under the Affordable Care Act. Many Democrats want restrictions on “short-term” plans that don't cover pre-existing conditions.