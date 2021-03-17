Senate confirms Katherine Tai as Biden's top trade envoy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Katherine Tai as the top U.S. trade envoy in an overwhelming bipartisan vote on Wednesday . She will be the first Asian American and first woman of color to hold the position.

Tai is considered a problem-solving pragmatist, and her nomination by President Joe Biden to be U.S. trade representative drew support from Democrats and Republicans alike. She was confirmed on a 98-0 vote and is the 19th member of Biden's Cabinet to clear the Senate.

A former trade negotiator and congressional staffer, Tai has vowed to work for a U.S. trade policy that benefits ordinary workers, not just big corporations, and to work more closely with America's allies to confront an increasingly assertive China.

In her confirmation hearing, she ducked questions about how she'd handle several politically sensitive questions such as whether the Biden administration would drop former President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum and whether it would revive an Asia-Pacific trade agreement that was negotiated by President Barack Obama but jettisoned by Trump.

Fluent in Mandarin, Tai served several years as head of China enforcement at the trade representative’s office.