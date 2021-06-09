Senate debates $46.7 billion budget plan with no new taxes

The Connecticut Senate on Wednesday, the final day of the General Assembly's regular legislative session, was debating a two-year-$46.7 billion state budget proposal that passed the House with bipartisan support earlier in the morning and attempts to help the state further recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the budget bill was expected to pass before Wednesday's midnight adjournment deadline, it remained unclear whether there would be enough time for the House to vote on a bill that legalizes adult use of cannabis. Democratic leaders in the House vowed to finally pass the bill, either on Wednesday or in a special legislative session.

The budget deal Democratic legislative leaders reached with Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont garnered the support of 22 House Republicans who lauded the proposal for not increasing taxes, something progressive Democrats had sought to address long-standing racial and economic inequities.

“The state of Connecticut is not in a position to begin looking at revenue, especially at a time when families are suffering," said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, who voted for the bill. “Our economy is trying to recover and we’re not sure where we’re going to be a year from now when the federal dollars start to dissipate and maybe show the real landscape of what our economy looks like.”