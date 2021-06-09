Senate debates $46.7 billion budget plan with no new taxes

The Connecticut Senate on Wednesday, the final day of the General Assembly's regular legislative session, was debating a two-year-$46.7 billion state budget proposal that passed the House with bipartisan support earlier in the morning and attempts to help the state further recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the budget bill was expected to pass before Wednesday's midnight adjournment deadline, it remained unclear whether there would be enough time for the House to vote on a bill that legalizes adult use of cannabis. Democratic leaders in the House vowed to finally pass the bill, either on Wednesday or in a special legislative session.
The budget deal Democratic legislative leaders reached with Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont garnered the support of 22 House Republicans who lauded the proposal for not increasing taxes, something progressive Democrats had sought to address long-standing racial and economic inequities.
“The state of Connecticut is not in a position to begin looking at revenue, especially at a time when families are suffering," said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, who voted for the bill. “Our economy is trying to recover and we’re not sure where we’re going to be a year from now when the federal dollars start to dissipate and maybe show the real landscape of what our economy looks like.”
Lamont opposed the tax increases included in the Democrats' original revenue package, such as a new “consumption” tax and a capital gains tax on higher income residents, arguing they could stymie the state's economic recovery. However, shortly before the budget bill was taken up on Tuesday night, the House approved, along party lines, Lamont’s mileage-based “highway use” fee on tractor-trailers to help shore up the state’s financially troubled transportation fund. The fee later cleared the Senate.
The main budget bill, which passed the House on a 116-31 vote, benefits from a massive infusion of federal COVID relief funds and an improving state economy, including historic tax collections. Despite including no new taxes, it boosts funding for local education, nonprofit agencies, nursing homes, college scholarships, health insurance programs, municipal aid, workforce development, group homes, housing, summer camp and learning opportunities for children and expanded day care.
“Just over a year ago, we faced the prospects of a pandemic-induced fiscal crisis that left families, state and local governments and employers of all kinds in a great state of uncertainty. So many have suffered so much, so many have lost too much. But a year later, there is hope for a brighter future," said House Majority Leader Jason Rojas, D-East Hartford. “We’ve been presented with an incredible opportunity to continue what has been dubbed the Connecticut comeback.”
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.