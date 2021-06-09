Senate debates budget on final day; marijuana bill on hold

“The state of Connecticut is not in a position to begin looking at revenue, especially at a time when families are suffering," said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, who voted for the bill. “Our economy is trying to recover and we’re not sure where we’re going to be a year from now when the federal dollars start to dissipate and maybe show the real landscape of what our economy looks like.”

However, the Senate chairman of the Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee, voiced his disappointment that the final budget does not include a list of tax increases that were voted out of the committee with the goal of raising money for the long-term, after the federal COVID relief funds run out. Sen. John Fonfara, D-Hartford, argued that now is the time, in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis, to address “the concentration of poverty” in the state and issues such as the lack of home ownership opportunities, capital for businesses and infrastructure and kindergarten readiness.

“We can make those investments and not change the lives of those that were asked to contribute a little bit more,” Fonfara said, who called the budget a “status quo budget" that will lead to “status quo results.”