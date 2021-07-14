Senate Democrats' $3.5T budget deal backs up Biden's goals

The later spending legislation will likely not start moving through Congress until the fall.

Separately Tuesday, a bipartisan group of senators continued working on a third measure that would spend around $1 trillion on roads, water systems and other infrastructure projects, another Biden priority. Biden and 10 senators — five from each party — had agreed to an outline of that compromise measure last month, and bargainers have worked ever since to flesh it out.

The president was also planning to push for public support of the infrastructure proposal by hosting a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Wednesday afternoon. There, he plans to emphasize the bipartisan aspects of the proposal, as senators work feverishly to firm up the final details in time for a Thursday deadline.

In discussing the budget agreement, Schumer and other lawmakers did not respond when asked if they had the support of all 50 Democratic senators, which they will need to succeed. They also have virtually no margin for error in the House, where they will be able to lose no more than three Democratic votes and still prevail.