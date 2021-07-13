Senate Democrats announce $3.5 trillion budget agreement

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he hoped that CBO's score, as it is called, would show that "everything’s paid for. If not, we’ll have to make some adjustments.”

Even if the bipartisan group can meet its new deadline for agreement, it's still a longshot the bill would be ready for a vote next week.

"We hope to get most issues resolved by Thursday, but there will surely be others after that,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

Paying for the new infrastructure was always going to be a challenge, which is partly why public works investments have lagged over time. Biden has proposed raising taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans earning more than $400,000 a year, which would cover not only the nearly $1 trillion proposal, but also the broader Democratic plan. Republicans reject that approach.

Instead, the bipartisan group of senators racing to salvage its plan strained to come up with other revenue streams to fund the $1 trillion package, which includes about $579 billion in new spending beyond regular expenditures that are funded by gas taxes and other sources.