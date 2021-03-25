Senate Democrats pitch bills to expand voting access in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Senate Democrats will soon offer bills to expand access to voting — a contrast to a new proposal by Republican colleagues on absentee voting that would restrict it, the Democrats said on Thursday.

The Democrats announced they plan to file legislation that would make voter registration of eligible citizens automatic when they turn 18, permit same-day registration on Election Day and make that day a holiday. Other measures would combat voter intimidation, make online registration more accessible and keep in place a nine-day window in which absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day could be received by counties and still count.

"These ideas are not new ideas, but these ideas should be heard because every North Carolinian should have the freedom to vote equally," Sen. Jay Chaudhuri of Wake County, the Democratic minority whip, said at a Legislative Building news conference.

Current law limits to three days the time in which absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day or a primary elections must be received to be counted. But a legal agreement in September between the State Board of Elections and a union-affiliated group extended the receipt date for the fall election from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12.