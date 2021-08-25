Senate Democrats push voting rights bills in Wisconsin

Klobuchar said Manchin wants to talk with Republicans who may support the bill and if that doesn't work out, then talks will move toward changes to the filibuster rule.

“We have been negotiation with Sen. Manchin and working with him," Klobuchar said.

Republicans say the changes amount to a federal takeover of elections, which are administered in at the state and local level.

The measure, known as the For the People Act, would affect virtually every aspect of the electoral process, curbing the influence of big money in politics, limiting the partisan considerations in the drawing of congressional districts and expanding options for voting. It would create minimum voting standards, such as same-day and automatic voter registration, early voting and no-excuse absentee voting.

“This simply puts in national voting standards that are overwhelmingly popular with the public," Klobuchar said. She said it would put in place many measures nationally that Wisconsin already has, such as same-day voter registration and guaranteed early voting.

Instead of pushing for the voting bill Wednesday, Klobuchar and Baldwin should have been “fixing the Biden administration’s ongoing crisis in Afghanistan," said Republican National Committee spokeswoman Preya Samsundar.