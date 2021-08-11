Senate Democrats unfazed by GOP police funding proposal

In case his point was missed, Tuberville said opposing his amendment was a vote against “the men and women in blue."

Defunding the police became a progressive battle cry in a year of nationwide in protests against racial injustice over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans killed by law enforcement. The idea has been rejected by all but the most left-leaning congressional Democrats, but Republicans frequently accuse them of backing proposals to gut police budgets anyway.

“Thank God," responded Booker, himself a former college tight end but with years as a mayor, senator and unsuccessful presidential contender.

Booker said Tuberville has “given us the gift that finally, once and for all, we can put to bed the scurrilous accusations that somebody in this great esteemed body would want to defund the police."

Thumping his desk with his fist, he said Tuberville's amendment should also state that every senator also “believes in God, country and apple pie.”

Tuberville's amendment passed 99-0 as Democrats leapt at a chance to cast a vote they could use to argue they're against police defunding. Minutes earlier, Booker predicted witheringly that Tuberville’s proposal would ensure there would be no more Republican ads attacking Democrats on the issue.