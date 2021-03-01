 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senate ethics panel to mull complaint against GOP senator
View Comments
AP

Senate ethics panel to mull complaint against GOP senator

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate's Ethics Committee is set to consider whether a complaint against a Republican lawmaker merits discipline.

The meeting scheduled Tuesday comes after a report into allegations made by an assistant to Sen. Wendy Rogers found little corroboration for some of his complaints.

But the Senate attorney who investigated the allegations found backing for his contention that she raised her voice and cursed during a heated confrontation in her office.

The panel could dismiss the complaint or recommend the full Senate impose discipline that could include expulsion. That would be a rare step taken only once in recent history, when GOP Rep. Don Shooter was expelled in 2018 following allegations of a pattern of inappropriate sexual comments to women.

Rogers was accused by her former legislative assistant in January of berating him, making comments about his weight and other issues. Michael Polloni Jr. also accused the state senator of taking his belongings, breaking an Eagle Scout plaque and later cursing at him during a heated tirade. He was fired that day.

Rogers has called the allegations “a complete fabrication" but acknowledged raising her voice during that episode. A witness confirmed that she heard Rogers repeatedly raise her voice and at one point use a curse word while telling Polloni that he worked for her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Gov. Kim Reynolds discusses COVID-19 response

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+10
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
National Politics

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News