Senate: Extend lapsed licenses, plates; keep walk-in option

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate voted Thursday to give drivers more time to renew expired licenses and vehicle registrations during the coronavirus pandemic and to pressure Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to restore people's ability to visit branches without an appointment.

The bills won approval from all 19 Republicans in the majority and six of 16 Democrats. The voting came days after Benson, who opposes a return to a “broken” take-a-number system but is facing legislative criticism, said greeters have been stationed outside busier offices to help motorists book an appointment if they did not make one online or by phone.

The legislation headed to the GOP-led House would extend the expiration date of plates, driver's licenses and state ID cards that expired after March 1, 2020, to Sept. 30. A 13-month grace period ended March 31, leading to a backlog as residents seek to conduct transactions.

Benson, a Democrat, is adding 350,000 appointment slots and letting people who need a disability placard come with no appointment. But lawmakers, particularly Republicans, say there should again be a walk-in option for everyone.