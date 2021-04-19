Senate fails to override governor's veto on emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Republican-dominated Senate on Monday failed to override GOP Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a measure seeking to curb a governor’s power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate voted 23-12, failing by one vote to get the two-thirds threshold needed. It came after Little vetoed the legislation on Friday with support from four former governors and said he planned to veto a similar House bill. That veto had not yet been announced Monday, and it wasn't clear if the House measure had reached his desk. The Senate's failure to override the veto puts the survival of the second bill in doubt.

“It was good piece of legislation and a light touch on the emergency powers of the governor,” said Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, expressing disappointment after the vote. “We think the Legislature has a role to play and that we had something that would work. But it didn't, so we will move on."

The pandemic spurred the legislation, with lawmakers in Idaho and several other states taking aim at rules intended to stem the spread of the virus, like limiting gatherings and nonessential travel. Idaho lawmakers were especially incensed that Little imposed a statewide stay-at-home order last spring that classified some workers as nonessential to try to reduce infections as hospital systems neared collapse.