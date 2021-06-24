Senate gives OK to NC budget with billions in federal aid

“We have the resources to dig deeper,” said Democratic Sen. Natalie Murdock of Durham County as she unsuccessfully sought an amendment to raise the minimum wage for school custodians, cafeteria workers and other staff to $15 per hour. The Senate budget raises the minimum to $13. Republicans used parliamentary maneuvers to deny votes on other Democratic amendments during a 2 1/2 hour debate.

Still, four Democrats joined all Republicans in voting for the measure, which gets a second required floor vote Friday. The bill then goes to the House, where Republicans will pass their own plan. The two chambers then will negotiate a final proposal to present to Cooper, who has vetoed all three omnibus budget bills presented to him since taking office in 2017. Cooper wants more involvement in fashioning a final plan.

“The Senate budget mortgages the future health and education of our people to the corporations and wealthiest among us ... Just awful,” Cooper tweeted late Wednesday. "Thank goodness the budget process has a long way to go.”