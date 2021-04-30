Senate gives preliminary approval to $7.1 billion budget

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Senate has given preliminary approval to a $7.1 billion budget for fiscal year 2022.

The Senate version that passed by unanimous voice vote on second reading Thursday is $191 million more than what the House passed and $374 million more than the budget proposed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Friday that he had a lot of concerns about the Senate's proposal.

The spending plan proposes using $478 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The House had proposed using $650 million. The Senate version also fully funds the state’s annual pension obligation and post-employment benefits, and allocates $150 million to invest in the state’s unfunded pension liability, the newspaper reported.

The continuing pandemic and its effects on people “absolutely influences our thinking in regard to how we invest taxpayer dollars and federal funds here in Vermont," said Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint. The spending plan seeks to meet the immediate needs and starts to address long-term needs, she said.